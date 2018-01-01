Inferno RPG map editor

RPGInferno is a social environment of like-minded people who love not only to play role-playing games, but also to develop their game worlds. With us you will not feel like a ronin wandering alone its way, because the creations of other authors of our project are at the distance of one click is ! What can be better than sharing experiences? Not sure how to achieve a fancy effect when creating an RPG icon? Maybe someone has already created something similar, and you just need to look at the list of icons and subscribe to your favorites!

If the idea for a new dungeon is buzzing around but you can`t seem to catch it, perhaps you can get inspired by the collection of maps developed and discovered by other contributors; there you can easily find the solution to some gameplay situation or see examples of various design approaches.

With the "community resource" system, you`re no longer creating alone!

Main features:

  • Subscription system – subscribe to items you like. After subscribing you can use them in your RPG maps
  • Like system – use likes for maps, textures, icons, and other assets. Other authors will be happy to receive positive feedback on their work
  • Creativity gallery – view other authors work. It's always useful to "peek" at different RPG map drawing techniques or at the way a particular fancy effect on an RPG icon is made

Community statistics:

RPG Map Editor

Imagine and create – quick and easy. Our editor has nothing superfluous, only the necessary functionality that will allow you to create a simple and understandable map without serious effort. We believe, nothing should limit players’ imagination. Our team has done everything to create maps as minimalistic as it is possible, while still being functional and very clear to both creators and players.

Editor applications :

  • Maps for Board games – with our editor you can easily create dozens of sketches for your company, just in time for the evening session. We believe, detailed elaboration is not so important, since the gamemaster can just show a simplistic map and give a hint of what players are supposed to imagine, instead of giving long and detailed explanations of what players see. As a result, the players are more involved and gamemaster saves time on preparations;
  • Maps for online RPG services – our editor creates all objects pixel by pixel, allowing you to easily scale your maps. With this advantage you will be able to use the maps at services such as Roll20;
  • Prototyping in game development – for the games development teams our tool is handy to create sketches with general outlines of locations. Make one and bring it to the discussion and later the designers will add the details directly into the game project.
RPG maps created 4636
HEX map editor

We aim to provide you with the maximum number of tools that allow you to realize your artistic ideas so outside of the RPG map editor you also have an application available for creating hexagonal maps. This editor allows you to create your own worlds in a pleasant and minimalist style. A hex is an excellent and very functional six-edged figure that allows to create a universal diagram with convenient possibilities to calculate the map movements of your party, and yes, we do in fact think that hexagonal maps have a special attractiveness and unrepeatable style.

This is not just simply another editor. We have also created a whole ecosystem of service tools around it. These tools will allow you to realize all your boldest ideas

Features list:

  • Dig deep – most of us have spent our childhood playing turn-based strategy games, such as HoMM. Often, the one plane of the map that such games provide is not enough to realize sudden and unexpected tactical turns so then we usually had an additional underground level that helped. Our maps also have this feature where it allows you to add an additional underground layer and create to your hearts content! What underground mysteries are hidden within your game universe? Only you can answer this question!
  • Higher than clouds – dungeons for the underground residents of your worlds are already present but what about islands floating in the sky? Yes! You can always add an additional sky layer to your map that will host floating magical islands, inhabited with outlandish creatures or maybe you would prefer to have enormous battle cruisers instead?
  • Bridges without problems – at its time roads became the fundament for the rise of the Roman Empire. Today it is hard to imagine a civilization that does not have any roads. Our maps have a special instrument that you can use to lay roads but what to do about rivers and breaks? This must not bother you! Our digital workers will automatically build bridges of any shape and color where they are necessary.
  • Hexes of any shape – if the detailing of normal hexes will not be enough for you, we have prepared a “pro” mode! Use the unique hex border setting tool that allows to create unique texture shapes based on a hexagon and then use these shapes on your map.
HEX cards created 1796
RPG Icon editor

It is known that it is almost impossible to create a universal library of objects. Something will always be missing. For example, you have very suitable icon, but something is yet not fitting... Down with restrictions! We just made a universal editor for you, which will allow anyone to create their own sprites, crucial for the particular game and specific people.

Editor applications:

  • Custom objects for maps – this application creates not only simple icons, thus with the help of basic geometric shapes one can create furnishings (beds, chairs, tables, statues), automated security systems and more. All objects will be sketchy, but there is no need in precise details - the imagination of your players will do the rest;
  • Icons for third-party programs – minimalistic style of our icons is ideal for the use in RPG map editors such as: Hextml, Hexographer and MapEditor. All these programs have the functions of loading images in PNG format. There may be some other programs to effectively use our icons, let us know if you will find one;
  • Icons for our projects – we do not impose restrictions on the commercialization of the created icons, use them however you want, if they are useful part of your commercial projects. Anything you want: printing, web sites and games applications – use our tool anywhere and anytime. We will be happy if you will share the results of your work, so we can create links to the projects supported by our application.
Icons created 3468
Applications

When creating unique maps for role-playing games it is of course not enough to have only application for icons creation. T ability to create labels of different colors and styles would be handy, as well as having variety of textures would also be useful. And what about handling collisions of two different textures? And of course, you will not don’t want to be restricted only to the color schemes of objects that the developers offer you. Worry not – we have taken care of everything and we have three more stunning features.

  • Color scheme editor for objects
  • Texture editor
  • Texture transition editor
  • Road editor
  • Text preset editor

  Color schemes for objects: 1676

    The editor implements a set of basic graphic objects, for which we have created basic color schemes. However, it is just impossible to provide all the designing options that will satisfy everyone But what we have not provided, you can create - dye any item any color you want!

  Textures created: 2064

    Need red grass? Or maybe lava? Or even translucent hexagonal floor to look down at the people from the height of the 666th floor of your high-tech skyscraper. Yes, all this can be arranged! Our texture creation application allows you to create any texture that you may need., Cannot create texture yourself – no problem, just upload any texture you want and use it. We know you have a question: "what about the transition of one textures to others?". Our team has thought about this - the application for creating transition templates will help you. You can create the effect of gradual transition of one texture to another one.

  Blendings for textures: 160

    When using the texture editor, you can create any kind of texture and use it to display a dungeon or a part of the world map that the heroes will be travelling through. Everything seems to be fine and you have put out your idea on the canvas but the beach border looks too sharp while the transitions between different types of locations are very hard on the eyes. When using tile editors, you would have to use special sprite sets to solve such problems and you would need to apply these sprites over your surfaces. When using our editor, you will have the Transition editor to help you with this. This Transition editor allows you to set up any degree of transition, its gradient and even apply the fanciest form to it.

  Roads created: 252

    You cannot go without roads when creating a whole world. Your world’s population would not be as happy if it did not have reliable transport links. The caravans would have to make difficult transitions over rugged terrain. In addition to our map you are offered a special tool – road editor that provides possibilities to mark their layout. Of course, at the same time the road system is also accompanied by an editor that allows for road customization. You also do not have to worry about collisions and water blocks since our algorithm will do the thinking for you!

  Styles for text: 370

    The latest and smallest utility. One could ask: “Why not to put the text settings in the editor?”. Just imagine, you have 30+ texts on the map and you need to configure each manually, sounds like a lot of effort. Save time - create templates, and then apply them to the text. So simple.

Our mission

Books have a very interesting feature - they allow the reader to interpret written through the prism of their perception. Different characters and landscapes will look completely different in the view of each reader and, most interestingly, the character reader imagines will be very close for him.

Our team aims to achieve a similar effect with our RPG maps editor – we want our users to be able to perceive maps using their imagination. Of course, you can use one of the advanced graphics editors and spend lots time and effort in order to create a beautiful map based on your own imagination. But is that what you want for your players? We believe that players deserve freedom of imagination. All this formed the following goals for our project:

  • Maps should be created quickly and simply – it makes no sense to spend more than 30 minutes to draw one map. We believe, It is quite disappointing to spend 6 hours for map creation, while the game session lasted only 3 hours. We are sure, one would rather invest more time in plot development;
  • Maps should be simple and clean – the objects on the map should have minimal details, so that the user simply understands what is he dealing with: "bench", "table", "anvil". The player can quite easily develop detailed appearance of the object through his imagination, which additionally supports involvement;
  • Users should be able to generate objects – the limited number of graphic objects and their mismatch to the needs of players is one of the biggest issues of all map editors . How often have you come across the problem that you need a "cryostasis chamber" which is colored in specifically blue and pink, while the closest item the editor has is a sarcophagus and there are no cyberpunk objects. We want game masters to be able to create any objects they need themselves.

The main goal of our project was to create a universal tool that would allow anyone to create their own unique worlds and adventures.

We are very proud that now we are helping to create not only the Internet inhabitants, but also a huge army of tabletop role-playing games fans.

Help our project

While other editors are trying to get money out of authors for every extra icon, we provide users with a full set of tools right from the moment of registration and no more hidden costs! You`ll have the full functionality of all eight editors at your disposal, a set of all textures and assets prepared by us, as well as an open, custom game resource library.

You can sign up for a small donation, thus contributing to the development of the tabletop RPG community, and allowing us to maintain the project. We will continually add to the texture and asset library, and develop new free tools.

Our Story

It has began more than 20 years ago with three young guys full of enthusiasm and a desire to change something in this life. Even then, we were not satisfied with just using the works of other people. We wanted to develop and create endlessly. It all started with translations for various game projects and with creation of some small indie games that were distributed among friends.

And there you have it, the Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind appeared on the world stage with its legendary TES Construction Set, which opened almost limitless possibilities for creative implementation, and gave the opportunity to share one’s creativity with a many people around the world. Later it became clear that it was not enough for us to just share our creativity with others. We wanted not only to create, but also to allow people with less technical capabilities, but with a large supply of imagination, to share their ideas with others. And that was time, when our first Internet project was created fullrest.ru. Not only it allowed gamers to share their addition to Morrowind with each other, but it was also a real forge of imagination. Lots of people implemented all their ideas, organized teams: someone wrote unimaginable fascinating stories, someone realized them self in programming, and someone proved themselves as artists and were able to share their work with fans. Thousands of works have found their viewer/reader/player thanks to this community.

Fullrest continued to delight players with the release of the Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and the Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. To make our users time on forum even more interesting, we implemented various role-playing game , so they can play game while they do discussion.

Soon after the release of Skyrim it became known about the development of the Elder Scrolls Online and we threw many forces to share the details of the development with players, to tell them more about the upcoming game and to help them to get the maximum amount of information by the time of the launch. For this purpose new project was created tesonline.ru - which still helps players to get the latest news from the game.

Soon it became clear that we could no longer limit our creativity to the tools provided by Bethesda and directed our efforts to the development of new projects. One of the first was the service for image storing and processing picain.ru, which allowed everyone to download, store and process their drawings and photos without quality loss. Unlike many other internet projects, our service is completely free of charge and has no ads, since comfort of our users is one of our goals.

And here comes year 2018. Having numerous ideas and developments collected over the past years our team decided that it is not anymore enough for us to simply offer tools to share creativity. We knew, it was time to create a tool that will allow our users to CREATE. And this is when RPG inferno story starts...

