Community and assets
RPGInferno is a social environment of like-minded people who love not only to play role-playing games, but also to develop their game worlds. With us you will not feel like a ronin wandering alone its way, because the creations of other authors of our project are at the distance of one click is ! What can be better than sharing experiences? Not sure how to achieve a fancy effect when creating an RPG icon? Maybe someone has already created something similar, and you just need to look at the list of icons and subscribe to your favorites!
If the idea for a new dungeon is buzzing around but you can`t seem to catch it, perhaps you can get inspired by the collection of maps developed and discovered by other contributors; there you can easily find the solution to some gameplay situation or see examples of various design approaches.
With the "community resource" system, you`re no longer creating alone!
Main features:
- Subscription system – subscribe to items you like. After subscribing you can use them in your RPG maps
- Like system – use likes for maps, textures, icons, and other assets. Other authors will be happy to receive positive feedback on their work
- Creativity gallery – view other authors work. It's always useful to "peek" at different RPG map drawing techniques or at the way a particular fancy effect on an RPG icon is made
Community statistics:
- RPG maps created4636
- HEX cards created1796
- Icons created3468
- Color schemes for icons4239
- Objects created26
- Color schemes for objects1676
- Textures created2064
- Blendings for textures160
- Roads created252
- Styles for text370
- Primitives for icons287
- Community authors2949