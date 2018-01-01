Our Story

It has began more than 20 years ago with three young guys full of enthusiasm and a desire to change something in this life. Even then, we were not satisfied with just using the works of other people. We wanted to develop and create endlessly. It all started with translations for various game projects and with creation of some small indie games that were distributed among friends.

And there you have it, the Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind appeared on the world stage with its legendary TES Construction Set, which opened almost limitless possibilities for creative implementation, and gave the opportunity to share one’s creativity with a many people around the world. Later it became clear that it was not enough for us to just share our creativity with others. We wanted not only to create, but also to allow people with less technical capabilities, but with a large supply of imagination, to share their ideas with others. And that was time, when our first Internet project was created fullrest.ru. Not only it allowed gamers to share their addition to Morrowind with each other, but it was also a real forge of imagination. Lots of people implemented all their ideas, organized teams: someone wrote unimaginable fascinating stories, someone realized them self in programming, and someone proved themselves as artists and were able to share their work with fans. Thousands of works have found their viewer/reader/player thanks to this community.

Fullrest continued to delight players with the release of the Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and the Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. To make our users time on forum even more interesting, we implemented various role-playing game , so they can play game while they do discussion.

Soon after the release of Skyrim it became known about the development of the Elder Scrolls Online and we threw many forces to share the details of the development with players, to tell them more about the upcoming game and to help them to get the maximum amount of information by the time of the launch. For this purpose new project was created tesonline.ru - which still helps players to get the latest news from the game.

Soon it became clear that we could no longer limit our creativity to the tools provided by Bethesda and directed our efforts to the development of new projects. One of the first was the service for image storing and processing picain.ru, which allowed everyone to download, store and process their drawings and photos without quality loss. Unlike many other internet projects, our service is completely free of charge and has no ads, since comfort of our users is one of our goals.

And here comes year 2018. Having numerous ideas and developments collected over the past years our team decided that it is not anymore enough for us to simply offer tools to share creativity. We knew, it was time to create a tool that will allow our users to CREATE. And this is when RPG inferno story starts...